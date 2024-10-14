Man murders wife and mother-in-law in Tripura, gets detained

A tragic incident occurred near Agartala where a man murdered his wife and mother-in-law before dawn on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The police have arrested Samarjit Chowdhury on charges of twin murders.

There have been conflicting claims about the motive behind the incident. Some suggest that the assailant planned the murder due to his wife’s alleged moral turpitude, while others say he was frustrated with the delay in their divorce case pending at a family court.

The police said Tanushree had been living at her parents’ home in Netaji Nagar locality, south of Agartala, for a year and a half after the couple decided to end their marriage due to a “bitter family life”. The couple has two sons who live with their father.

The West District Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar stated that the assailant went to his in-laws’ house secretly late Saturday night and attacked his wife and mother-in-law Soma Acharjee when they returned home from visiting various Durga Puja venues in the wee hours.

The victims were attacked with a sharp cutting weapon and they died at the scene. The police have recovered the murder weapon.

Assailant Chowdhury was arrested at a different location after a few hours of searching.