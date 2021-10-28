Man-Merag village in Ladakh gets tap water connections

The project, budgeted at around Rs 362 crore, intends to provide safe drinking water through functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to every home across the Union Territory’s 125 villages by December 2022.

“As India celebrates “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” commemorating 75 years of Independence, Man-Merag village located close to the Line of Actual Control has got tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” officials said on Thursday.

The government had started work under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Ladakh in September 2020.

The project, budgeted at around Rs 362 crore, intends to provide safe drinking water through functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to every home across the Union Territory’s 125 villages by December 2022.

“Residents of Man-Merag village got their first connection of clean and safe drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission on Tuesday,” an official said.

He said that Ladakh poses a massive challenge when it comes to water supply due to its extreme weather and rough terrain.

“The water gets frozen in the pipelines during winters, disrupting supply to homes. These geographical conditions were kept in mind, along with factors like the availability of groundwater and water supply from river channels, by Jal Jeevan Mission officials while taking measures to ensure regular water supply,” the official said.

“In the wake of challenges due to cold weather conditions, infiltration gallery technique is being used to provide safe drinking water supply to these hamlets in Ladakh,” he added.

A similar water supply technique is being used to provide drinking water in Stok, Nang and Phyang villages.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an initiative of the central government to celebrate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.