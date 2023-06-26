Man lynched by ‘cow vigilantes’ on suspicion of transporting beef in Maharashtra; 11 held

June 26, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Mumbai

A 32-year-old man was lynched allegedly by a group of “cow vigilantes” on suspicion of transporting beef in Nashik district of Maharashtra, the police said on June 26. Eleven people have been arrested.

This is the second such incident in Nashik in nearly two weeks.

The latest incident occurred around 5.30 p. m. on Saturday near Gambhirwadi on Ghoti-Sinnar Road in the Igatpuri area of Nashik, an official said.

The two men were transporting meat in a car to Mumbai when they were intercepted and attacked allegedly by a group of 10 to 15 “cow vigilantes” with steel rods and wooden sticks, he added.

The duo – Afan Ansari, 32, and Nasir Qureshi, 24, both residents of Kurla in Mumbai, – received serious injuries in the attack, he added.

The official said they were rushed to SMBT Hospital in the Dhamangaon area where Mr. Ansari died during treatment. Mr. Qureshi is undergoing treatment.

Based on Mr. Qureshi's complaint, the Ghoti police have arrested 11 people and a case has been registered on charges of murder, he said.

The meat samples have been sent to a forensic lab for testing and further probe is under way, the official said.

On June 8, three men transporting cattle in a tempo were attacked allegedly by a group of “cow vigilantes”, the police earlier said.

The body of one of them, identified as Lukman Ansari, 23, was recovered from a gorge at Ghatandevi in the Igatpuri area on June 10, they said.

The Federation of Maharashtra Muslims has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused. He appealed to State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action against “cow vigilantes” and other such elements responsible for perpetrating violence in the name of cow protection, a release said.