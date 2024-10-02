Man loots ₹40 lakh cash from bank in U.P.'s Shamli

An armed miscreant on Tuesday (October 2, 2024) looted ₹40 lakh cash from an Axis bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, "UP Crime News: Bank security guard's gun scared by miscreants' pistol! The video of the open robbery of 40 lakhs is true and this is also the truth of law and order in UP under BJP rule." Axis Bank Manager Naveen Jain told the police that masked man entered his cabin and took him at gun point.

"He asked me to bring cash of ₹40 lakh. He threatened to kill me if I failed to provide the cash," Mr. Jain told the police.

“Mr. Jain later sent his cashier Rohit to bring the cash,” police said. After getting the money, the accused fled on his bike.

“The man threatened to commit suicide or kill the manager if he failed to bring the cash. He told the manager that he needed the money to repay a loan,” Mr. Jain told the police.

Superintendent of Police, Ram Sewvak Gautam Ramsevak said that they have collected the CCTV footage and are interrogating the bank staff. Further investigation is underway.