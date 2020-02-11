Man held for stalking, raping teen in Pune

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Pune for allegedly stalking and raping a 15-year-old girl and threatening to douse her with acid if she disclosed the incident, police said.

The incident took place in Wagholi on the outskirts of the city between June and September last year. An officer said a similar case was pending against the accused in a police station in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lashkar division, Ravindra Rasal said the accused used to stalk and harass the girl. “He told the girl that if she meets him once, he would not harass her again. He then took her to Wagholi and sexually assaulted her. He threatened to attacker her with and kill her family members if she disclosed the incident,” Mr. Rasal said. The accused also shot video of the act.

The girl later confided in a counsellor at her school, who then informed her family members. The police have withheld the name of the accused.

“A case was registered under Sections 376 and 354 and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on February 8,” Mr. Rasal said.