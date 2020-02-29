Man held for role in Pulwama terror case ordered bomb-making material from Amazon, says NIA official

File photo of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

NEW DELHI

29 February 2020 09:42 IST

Shakir Bashir Magrey allegedly helped suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar

A 22-year-old furniture shop owner who was arrested on Friday from south Kashmir for his alleged role in the Pulwama terror case got some of the bomb-making material delivered home through online marketing platform Amazon, a senior National Investigation Agency (NIA) official has said.

The NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama, for allegedly aiding and providing logistics to Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

The agency is said to have made a breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case with the arrest of Magrey. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the suicide attack on February 14, 2019.

The official added that Magrey purchased batteries and gloves online. There was no Internet shutdown in Kashmir Valley in 2019 when the attack was planned. The NIA said Magrey is an overground worker of the Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM.

The NIA said, “Magrey revealed he had harboured Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the improvised explosive device (IED).”

The official added that Magrey drove Dar close to the spot where the attack took place. “He got down 500 metres ahead of the site where the attack took place. Later, Dar rammed the bomb-laden car into the CRPF bus, which killed 40 personnel,” said the official.

