Man from Manipur, wife, relative beaten up in Delhi

December 02, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday.

The police received a call at 2.30 a.m. on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up.

The victim, a resident of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead.

The police learned that the victim, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

"On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out," a police officer said.

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said.

"The accused called a few more people to the spot and they also joined the attack," the official added.

A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, the police said.

Manipur / Delhi

