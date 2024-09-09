GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata’s ‘dirty face exposed’ in Supreme Court, she must resign: BJP

The BJP accused Ms. Banerjee of having failed in her responsibility and demanded her resignation for a fair probe into the R.G. Kar rape and murder case

Updated - September 09, 2024 09:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (September 9, 2024) said the “dirty face” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “exposed” during a hearing on the Kolkata rape-murder case in the Supreme Court.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said questions were raised in the court about at least a 14-hour delay in registering the First Information Report (FIR). He said in heinous crimes, it is the responsibility of the police to lodge an FIR instantly, but the police made an entry of “unnatural death”.

Stating that this issue was being raised by the BJP from the beginning, he accused Ms. Banerjee of having failed in her responsibility and demanded her resignation for a fair probe.

The “missing” postmortem challan from the records was also highlighted during the hearing. Mr. Bhatia said the challan would have revealed when the postmortem was conducted. He said the postmortem should have been done at another medical college instead of the one where the trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered.

The BJP leader asked if attempts were made to shield then-college principal Sandip Ghosh, who was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in an alleged corruption case.

Calling Ms. Banerjee a “liar”, Mr. Bhatia demanded that her phone call records and those of the Police Commissioner and then medical college principal be made public. He also sought the removal of the Police Commissioner.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:59 pm IST

