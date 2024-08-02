GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata writes to Sitharaman, urges her to withdraw GST on health insurance

The Chief Minister wrote that the tax burden will act as a deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage

Published - August 02, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 2 wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to withdraw 18% GST on life insurance and health insurance policies.

Calling the imposing of tax as anti-people, the Chief Minister said that the imposition of GST on insurance premiums increases the financial burden on the common people.

“With deep anguish, I am writing to you regarding the imposition of 18% GST on life insurance and health insurance policies/products and the withdrawal of deductions in the new tax regime under Sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, which, to me, are highly anti-people in nature,” Ms. Banerjee said in her letter.

The letter came a day after the Trinamool Congress chairperson threatened protests if the Union government does not roll back the decision.

GST on health, life insurance premiums amounts to “taxing the uncertainties of life”: Gadkari to Sitharaman

“This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people’s ability to take care of their basic vital needs. If the Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road,” Ms. Banerjee had posted on X on Thursday.

Over the past few days several leaders of the Trinamool Congress had raised the demand of rolling back the GST on health and life insurance.

“This additional burden may be acting as (a) deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, thereby leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress,” the letter by the Chief Minister added.

Observing that health and life insurance cover is now available to all sections of society, including farmers and dally labourers, she argued that it was quite obvious that imposing burden of GST in health and life insurance will put the common people under greater stress and anxiety, and deprive them of the benefit of social security net. “We must, at all cost, avoid it,” she added.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / All India Trinamool Congress / health insurance / medical insurance / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.