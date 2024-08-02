Mamata writes to Sitharaman, urges her to withdraw GST on health insurance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 2 wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to withdraw 18% GST on life insurance and health insurance policies.

Calling the imposing of tax as anti-people, the Chief Minister said that the imposition of GST on insurance premiums increases the financial burden on the common people.

“With deep anguish, I am writing to you regarding the imposition of 18% GST on life insurance and health insurance policies/products and the withdrawal of deductions in the new tax regime under Sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, which, to me, are highly anti-people in nature,” Ms. Banerjee said in her letter.

The letter came a day after the Trinamool Congress chairperson threatened protests if the Union government does not roll back the decision.

“This GST is bad because it adversely affects the people’s ability to take care of their basic vital needs. If the Government of India does not roll back the anti-people GST, we will be bound to hit the road,” Ms. Banerjee had posted on X on Thursday.

Over the past few days several leaders of the Trinamool Congress had raised the demand of rolling back the GST on health and life insurance.

“This additional burden may be acting as (a) deterrent for many individuals from taking new policies or continuing their existing insurance coverage, thereby leaving them vulnerable to unforeseen financial distress,” the letter by the Chief Minister added.

Observing that health and life insurance cover is now available to all sections of society, including farmers and dally labourers, she argued that it was quite obvious that imposing burden of GST in health and life insurance will put the common people under greater stress and anxiety, and deprive them of the benefit of social security net. “We must, at all cost, avoid it,” she added.