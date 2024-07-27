ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meeting

Updated - July 27, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 01:16 pm IST - New Delhi

Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, calling it “biased”

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing reporters on July 27, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 as she said she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes".

ADVERTISEMENT

She also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, calling it "biased".

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened.

"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states? NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told reporters after she came out of the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US