GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meeting

Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, calling it “biased”

Updated - July 27, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 01:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing reporters on July 27, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing reporters on July 27, 2024. Photo: X/@ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 as she said she was stopped from speaking "after just five minutes".

She also slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, calling it "biased".

"I have come out boycotting the meeting. (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Chandrababu Naidu was given 20 minutes to speak. The chief ministers of Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh spoke for 10-12 minutes. I was stopped from speaking after just five minutes. This is unfair. From the opposition side, I was the only one here. I attended the meeting because cooperative federalism should be strengthened.

"Even the budget.... This is political, biased Budget. I said, why are you discriminating against other states? NITI Aayog has no financial powers, how will it work? Give it financial powers or bring the Planning Commission back," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo told reporters after she came out of the meeting.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.