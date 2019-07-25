National

Mamata using violence, says Sushma

more-in

Despite having herself faced such atrocities under CPI(M), she says

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “allowing political violence for the sake of power” even after having been a victim of such violence herself.

Ms. Swaraj was speaking at a “People’s tribunal on political violence in Bengal” organised by the India Foundation (a think-tank close to the BJP) where testimonies of victims of political violence in the State were heard.

“It is sad that for grabbing power, political parties are murdering people for no fault of theirs but merely political beliefs. I am surprised that these incidents happened under a leader who herself faced such violent atrocities under the CPI(M). Mamtaji told me that my people have been mutilated in political violence.” she said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2019 3:44:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mamata-using-violence-says-sushma/article28703213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY