Mamata using violence, says Sushma

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “allowing political violence for the sake of power” even after having been a victim of such violence herself.

Ms. Swaraj was speaking at a “People’s tribunal on political violence in Bengal” organised by the India Foundation (a think-tank close to the BJP) where testimonies of victims of political violence in the State were heard.

“It is sad that for grabbing power, political parties are murdering people for no fault of theirs but merely political beliefs. I am surprised that these incidents happened under a leader who herself faced such violent atrocities under the CPI(M). Mamtaji told me that my people have been mutilated in political violence.” she said.