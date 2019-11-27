Mamata Banerjee says Maharashtra is showing the way

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday welcomed the developments in Maharashtra and said she was happy that the State was showing the way.

Speaking at an event in the West Bengal Assembly, Ms. Banerjee said she had heard about freedom at midnight, “not government at midnight.” “There are still some brave people in the country who are ready to go to prison but not willing to sit in their [the BJP’s] lap,” she said.

Later speaking to journalists, the Chief Minister said the question before every person was what was the urgency to administer oath to a government quietly in the early hours of the day. “Something happens at, 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 5.45 a.m. and by the morning there is a government which does not have a majority and no media is invited,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee said Devendra Fadnavis was correct is resigning from the post as he did not have the majority. “He should not have accepted the post of Chief Minister, at the first instance,” she said.

According to the Trinamool Congress chairperson, the Maharashtra Governor should have consulted the main body of the Nationalist Congress Party before inviting someone to form a government on the basis of a letter by the legislative party. “I have extended support to so many governments. It is the mother party that is supreme, not the legislative party,” she said.