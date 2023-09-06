HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata pitches into ‘India vs Bharat’ row, claims it is blatant attempt to distort history

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre on the Rashtrapati Bhavan sending out invites for a G-20 dinner in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual President of India

September 06, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers at a rally in Bankura district of West Bengal, Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers at a rally in Bankura district of West Bengal, Tuesday | Photo Credit: PTI

Reacting to the controversy over a G-20 dinner invite in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the need to “suddenly use only Bharat” while referring to India in official communiques.

“India is Bharat and Bharat is India,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson asserted. She said that there is now an attempt at changing the name of ‘India’ exclusively to ‘Bharat’.

“We all say Bharat, what is new in this. In English, we say India and the ‘Indian Constitution; in Hindi, we say ‘Bharat ka Samvidhan’. We all say ‘Bharat’, what is new in this. The world knows us as India. What happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed?” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee alleged that not only names are being changed but “history is being rewritten in the country”.

The G-20 summit is being held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India’s Presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are attending the event.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X a G-20 dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu which described her position as “President of Bharat”.

Trinamool’s ally, the Congress party on Tuesday too attacked the Centre, accusing the PM Modi government of being “scared” of the Indian National Developmental Alliance, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc and indulging in distraction from issues such as price rise and “rising joblessness”.

Ms. Banerjee also attacked Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, alleging that he was holding back Bills passed by the State Assembly.

The Trinamool is a key party in the INDIA coalition and Ms. Banerjee has participated in all the meetings of the Opposition bloc comprising of 26 political parties.

Related Topics

politics / state politics / politics (general) / national politics / West Bengal / India / India / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.