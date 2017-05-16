Mamata meets Sonia, Rahul on presidential polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday evening to discuss the fielding of a common candidate for the presidential polls. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi was present during the 40-minute meeting.

However, both parties are keeping their cards close to their chests and have not revealed whether any names were discussed.

Ms. Banerjee told journalists: “We discussed political issues. When two political leaders discuss, it is natural that they would talk politics. We discussed very important matters regarding politics and the presidential elections.” Pressed on the subject, she said names for the presidential election were not discussed.

The meeting has come in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suggesting that the incumbent, Pranab Mukherjee, should be the common candidate. But Mr. Mukherjee, sources say, will not contest unless he is the national consensus candidate with the Modi government also backing his candidature.

It is learnt that Ms Banerjee is scheduled to call on the President late on Tuesday nightat 10.30 pm, it is learnt. Of course, at this stage, too much should not be read into the meeting as the West Bengal Chief Minister usually tries to meet the President when she is in the national capital.

Meanwhile, when the Congress was asked on Tuesday whether it would back Mr Mukherjee’s candidature for another term as President, the party’s Communication Chief Randeep Surjewala said: “Pranab Mukherjee comes from the pedigree of a thought process and an ideology that has been at the centre-point of this country from its formation until today. As far as the post of President and Vice President are concerned, they are intrinsic to our democratic set up. For not only is our President the commander of the armed forces, he is also the protector of our Constitution, ( the one) who counsels the government when it loses its way. So bereft of political partisanship, you need... an individual who will be able to uphold the highest principles as enshrined in the Constitution.”

Ms Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been the target of the BJP, on Wednesday evening.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also termed as “political vendetta” the raids on premises linked to Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, and RJD chief Lalu Prasad: she said she had discussed the issue with Ms Gandhi as well.

Ms Banerjee, whose colleagues are facing investigations in the Sarada chit fund scam and Narada bribery scandal, targeted the Modi government, saying, “If you do not like someone, then you send the CBI, then put him in jail.”