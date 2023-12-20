Mamata meets PM, calls for release of pending central funds

December 20, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought “release of funds due to the State without further delay and without political considerations”.

“If there are issues, the Centre can stop the money. 155 Central teams have visited West Bengal. Whatever clarifications they sought, our officers have provided. We have not got the funds so far. I have met the Prime Minister three times in the past and today I met him again,” Ms. Banerjee said after the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister listened patiently and said officers of the Centre and State can meet on the issue and take a decision. “In the federal structure the Central government has a share (of funds) and the State government also has a share. Funds meant for the poor must be released,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson was accompanied by nine party MPs including party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Political issue

The issue of delay in the release of funds to key schemes like MGNREGA has emerged as an important political issue with protests being organised by the Trinamool Congress leadership. According to the Ministry of Rural Development funds to West Bengal have been stalled under Section 27 of MGNREGA Act on grounds of corruption in the implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister also handed over a letter to the Prime Minister which stated that despite-our excellent all round performance, we are not getting our share of resources from the central pool, which rightfully belongs to the people of the state.

“There is a due of nearly ₹1.16 lakh crore from Government of India on account of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and pending claims for natural disasters over the years. The outstanding dues include ‘core of the core’ social schemes like MGNREGS, PMAY, PMGSY, NHM etc.,” the CM’s memorandum to the Prime Minister said.

Pending dues

According to Ms. Banerjee the pending dues include MGNREGA payment to the tune of nearly ₹6,911 crore - ₹3,732 crore against wage liability and ₹3,179 crore against non-wage liabilities; central share for 11,01,731 houses sanctioned under PM Awaas Yojana which has not been released; and funds under National Health Mission by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Chief Minister in the memorandum also raised the issue of certain Ministries of the Government of India making certain colours mandatory for buildings.

“I would also like to flag another disturbing and unwelcome development which is against the grain of federal structure and spirit of centre-state collaboration. Many-of the ministries of Government of India have made the use of unilaterally decided -name, logos and colour of the scheme and buildings mandatory, for Centrally Sponsored Schemes as ‘a condition for release of funds,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister had a few days ago highlighted the same issue in a letter to the Prime Minister. Ms. Banerjee, in the memorandum, said that the GSDP of West Bengal during the last 12 years has increased from ₹4.60 lakh crore in 2010-11 to ₹15.54 lakh crore in 2022-23, an increase of 3.37 times.

The Chief Minister in the document, claimed, that despite the legacy of a burden of nearly ₹2 lakh crore in debts raised by the previous regime and even after repaying a staggering amount of ₹5 lakh crore towards debt and interest (debt of ₹1.98 lakh crore and interest ₹3.23 lakh crore), West Bengal has “achieved unprecedented progress during 2011-2023 period”.

