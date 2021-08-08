Mamata-led alliance of regional parties in making to unseat BJP from power in 2024, says Akhil

Guwahati

08 August 2021 15:48 IST

Akhil Gogoi claimed that Mamata Banerjee has extended an invitation to merge Raijor dal with TMC.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the making to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024.

The Independent MLA from Assam also claimed that Ms. Banerjee has extended an invitation to him to merge Raijor Dal with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“We aim to form a confederation of regional forces and project Mamata Banerjee as its leader to remove the Narendra Modi government from power in 2024,” he told reporters.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Gogoi claimed that Ms. Banerjee has assured him of the TMC Assam unit president’s post if Raijor Dal is merged with the ruling party in West Bengal.

A decision in this regard is likely to be taken in our party’s executive body meeting during the day, he said.

Mr. Gogoi said that three rounds of talks between the TMC and Raijor Dal over the issue have already taken place.