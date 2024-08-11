ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata dials Odisha CM, urges him to intervene in ‘torture’ of labourers from Bengal

Updated - August 11, 2024 05:23 pm IST

Published - August 11, 2024 05:15 pm IST - KOLKATA

After incidents of Bangladeshi citizens fleeing to India to seek refuge, workers are being labelled as Bangladeshi and are being attacked based on rumours

Representational image. File. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (August 11, 2024) called up her Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi and requested him to look into alleged incidents of assault on labourers from the state there, a senior official said on Sunday (August 11, 2024).

Ms. Banerjee also told him about such incidents, he said.

Hindu Raksha Dal vandalises Ghaziabad slum, thrashes residents, accusing them of being Bangladeshis

"Several people have gone from West Bengal to Odisha to work. There are reports that they are being beaten up and tortured by locals suspecting them to be Bangladeshis.

"The Bengal CM spoke to her Odisha counterpart and requested him to look into the matter," the official told PTI.

Over 21 lakh migrant workers from West Bengal seek registration in State government portal

He said Ms. Banerjee also urged the labourers from the state to return to West Bengal as soon as possible and grab the opportunities available here.

