Mamata calls microphone malfunction security lapse, orders probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Describing the malfunctioning of microphones as a “security lapse”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the incident.

“Why will there be such a loud noise from the mike? This means there is a security lapse. It was not checked properly. There are so many officials present here,” Ms. Banerjee said while speaking at Krishnagar in the State’s Nadia district on Wednesday.

A visibly upset Chief Minister also pulled up the officials saying that they were taking “everything for granted”.

The CM tried to speak on the same microphone again but it remained dead for a few seconds before making a noise for the second time.

“It seems there have been security lapses. There will be an inquiry. These days one cannot take everything for granted. We are going through a very bad time now,” Ms. Banerjee said.

Feb 6, 2020

