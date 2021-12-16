Mamata, BJP spar over UNESCO’s recognition for Durga Puja

Kolkata

16 December 2021 22:08 IST

CM recalls Opposition accusation of festival being disallowed

A day after the UNESCO’s recognition of Kolkata’s Durga Puja as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that those who had said she does not allow Durga Puja in Bengal should be ashamed for spreading lies.

“I am proud that Durga Puja is now a UNESCO heritage... Those who used to say Mamata ji does not allow Durga Puja should be ashamed of themselves. You can abuse us [but] can you do the same for UNESCO ?” Chief Minister said.

The State’s Chief Minister’s remark was directed at the BJP leadership which during the campaign for the Assembly polls had made allegations about Durga Puja not being allowed in the State.

Hours after the announcement on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee had targeted the BJP on similar lines.

“Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, hilariously claimed that Durga Puja is not celebrated in West Bengal. Your bigotry and hoax has been busted, you stand exposed yet again!” Mr. Banerjee had tweeted. The TMC general secretary on Thursday raised the issue again and said that Opposition had gone to Court when the Chief Minister decided to give grants to Durga Puja clubs.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar responded to allegation that the proposal to the UNESCO was sent by the Union government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Keep extra 2 minutes silence for yourself, @abhishekaitc , the proposal was sent by Modi govt. Also, your govt tried to impose ban on Durga Puja & now trying to take credit by spreading lies.” Mr. Majumdar said.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP from its official twitter handle thanked the Prime Minister for the heritage tag.

While the proposal for the UNESCO heritage status was sent by Union Ministry of Culture, West Bengal government over the past three years have been providing grants to over 35,000 clubs that organise community Durga Puja in West Bengal. About 2,500 of these clubs are in Kolkata.

Experts believe that the grants to clubs as well as promoting Pujas by organizing “ Puja Carnivals” have helped Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee increase support base and the result was visible in West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year.