Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks deferment of 3 criminal laws implementation

Published - June 21, 2024 11:34 am IST - New Delhi

Ms. Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review of the criminal laws.

File picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three criminal laws, which are set to be rolled out on July 1.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms. Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review of the criminal laws.

The new laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

The new laws aim to provide speedy justice to the citizens of the country and will strengthen the judicial and court management system.

