Mamata Banerjee, two other Trinamool Congress MLAs take oath

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on October 7 administered the oath as a member of the State Assembly by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Ms. Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes, a record for the seat, took the oath in Bengali.

She needed to win the election to retain the Chief Minister’s chair after her defeat at the hands of protege-turned-rival BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the March-April Assembly elections.

Two other newly elected TMC legislators Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam also took oath soon afterwards.

Mr. Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Jangipur. Mr. Islam won from Samserganj by 26,379 votes.

Mr. Dhankhar on October 5 said he will administer the oath to Ms. Banerjee and others, in a departure from the practice of the Governor authorising the Speaker of the Assembly to conduct the exercise.