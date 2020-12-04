Mamata Banerjee reaches out to protesting farmers, says it is movement of entire country

The West Bengal CM added that she had herself participated in a 26-day hunger strike in the interest of farmers during the Singur movement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday reached out to protesting farmers in Delhi and assured them support of her party and people of West Bengal. Trinamool Congress leader and national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien visited protesting farmers and connected them to Ms. Banerjee over telephone.

“This is not only your movement; it is a movement of people and movement of the entire country. We are ready to provide with all support from Bengal. If you want then our people can also join the protest,” Ms Banerjee is heard saying in the video shared by the Trinamool Congress.

She also told the protesting farmers that she had herself participated in a 26-day hunger strike in the interest of farmers during the Singur movement. Ms Banerjee suggested that the farmers should continue their protests as long as agriculture Bills are not withdrawn.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had expressed solidarity with all farmers who are "protesting against draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre".

“14 years ago on 4 Dec 2006, I began my 26-day hunger strike in Kolkata demanding that agricultural land cannot be forcefully acquired. I express my solidarity with all farmers who are protesting against draconian farm bills passed without consultation by Centre,” Ms Banerjee tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress also held a press conference during the day expressing support to farmers and highlighted a role of party chairperson in the Singur and Nandigram movement.