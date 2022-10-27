Mamata Banerjee not to attend Surajkund Home Ministers’ meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the Home portfolio, will not attend the two-day meeting of Home Ministers of the States convened by the Centre at Surajkund in Haryana, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The State government will not send the Home Secretary B.P. Gopalika or Director General of Police Manoj Malviya but would instead assign Additional Director General (Home Guard) Niraj Kumar Singh to attend the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ from Thursday, he said.

West Bengal resident commissioner in New Delhi, Ram Das Meena will also attend the meeting, said the official.

“This is festival time and there are several functions lined up. ‘Bhaiphota’ will take place on Thursday and ‘Chhat Puja’ will take place soon. It will not be possible for the Chief Minister to leave the State. Our Home Secretary and DGP will not be participating in the Chintan Shivir for the same reason as that of the Chief Minister,” the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had sent an invitation to Ms. Banerjee last month to participate in the meeting, sources in the government said.

Mr. Shah will attend the meeting and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak on the concluding day i.e. October 28.

The Union Home Minister is likely to have discussions with Ms. Banerjee during the Eastern Zonal Council meeting scheduled to be held on November 5 at the West Bengal Secretariat here, a senior official said.