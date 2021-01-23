National

Mamata Banerjee declines to speak at Netaji event after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during her visit to Netaji Bhavan on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary in Kolkata on January 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms. Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she said, wrapping up.

