Mamata assures Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during “difficult times”

Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during “difficult times”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.
She urged Dr. Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.
“Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.
The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr. Abdullah had attended the “United India Rally” held in Kolkata on January 19.
