Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him, says Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya in London on July 2, 2019.

Vijay Mallya in London on July 2, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Vijay Mallya had approached the apex court on June 27 seeking a stay on the confiscation of properties owned by him and his relatives.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde passed the order after the Centre told the top court that Mr. Mallya used pendency of his plea to stall the UK court from delivering verdict in insolvency proceedings.

Mr. Mallya, who is currently in the UK, has been charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with defaulting on bank loans to the tune of ₹9,000 crore. He is also facing an extradition trial in the UK.

