Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor men of stature, can’t be remote-controlled, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference at Turuvekere as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said both Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor, in the fray for the post of Congress president, were persons of stature

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, who has just completed one month on the road as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra, said both the candidates in the fray for the post of Congress president — Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor — are persons of stature and neither of them will be “remote-controlled.”

Answering a question on the BJP's claim that whoever wins the elections to the post of Congress president would be “remote-controlled” by the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi said both contestants were persons of stature, perspectives and understanding. He was addressing a press conference at Turuvekere, along the route of the Padayatra which is in its 31st day.

"I don't think either of them will be remote-controlled. Frankly, this tone itself is insulting to them," he remarked.

Against monopolisation of business

Responding to another question on Gautham Adani's investments in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi said he was not against corporates or any business, but made it clear that he was opposed to monopolisation of Indian businesses and concentration of capital.

Adani has committed to an investment of ₹60,000 crores in Rajasthan. "No chief minister can refuse it. It would be wrong to refuse investment. However, the government has not used political power for the investment. If the state government does that, I will stand against it," he said.

"The BJP has been into monopolisation of entire businesses by helping a select few companies. That weakens the country," he said.