Mallikarjun Kharge raises fuel price issue in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of sharp rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha on Monday and demanded that the Upper House discuss this “burning subject” as people are suffering.
Mr. Kharge gave a notice under Section 267 to suspend the legislative business of the House and discuss the issue of rise in prices of petroleum products.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu did not accept the notice and said the matter can be raised during the discussion on the appropriation bill. He said enough opportunities will be there to discuss this issue during this part of the Budget session.
However, Mr. Naidu allowed the Leader of Opposition to mention the issue in the House. “This is very important issue and it is a burning subject. Throughout the country, people are agitated,” Mr. Kharge said.
The senior Congress leader said petrol prices have touched nearly ₹100 a litre while diesel rates are more than ₹80 per litre and LPG prices have also increased. Mr. Kharge said the government has collected ₹21 lakh crore by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products. He said farmers and people are suffering because of rise in prices. Mr. Kharge pressed for holding a discussion on this issue, but the Chairman did not allow.
