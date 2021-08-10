Government stalling debate on Pegasus to push through bills: Mallikarjun Kharge

This is the first time 15 parties came together on all the issues; we are fighting for common cause, says Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha

As the monsoon session of Parliament winds to a close with key bills passed in both Houses without any debate as the Opposition continued to protest and demand a discussion over allegations of snooping using the Pegasus spyware, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘deliberately’ passing bills in the din.

The monsoon session of Parliament is headed for a washout and the Opposition could not seek answers from the government over important issues like COVID-19, inflation, farmers agitation and so on.

Our intention is to run the House and discuss all the issues — Pegasus, farmers issue, inflation and the COVID. In our all party meeting also, the agenda was to give priority to these issues. When we give the notice under Rule 267, they could have simply fixed the time. Our first preference is Pegasus because it is about survival of democracy, our fundamental rights. If I lose my freedom of expressions, my privacy, then what remains? If that freedom is there, only then I can about talk farmers or other issues affecting the country. They [the government] are taking and threatening the Opposition leaders, spying on people in the Army, even judges were not spared.

Do you think common people can relate to this or are they more bothered about the rise in prices of essentials and fuels, the pandemic, job losses and so on.

Those issues are important. That’s why in our first meeting all four issues were taken as priority. But the government isn’t ready to discuss Pegasus. When so many countries around the world are inquiring into it, what is the hitch for this government? We want a either Prime Minister or the Home Minister to sit in the discussion and reply to our queries. But to dilute this issue, they asked Information Technology Minister to reply.

On the farmers’ issues, we are very much concerned. Rahul Gandhi ji called a meeting of all political parties, went to meet farmers at Kisan Sansad [Farmers’ Parliament], went on a tractor highlight the issue.

We are not alone as all decision are jointly taken by all parties. The credit goes to all the political parties who have stood united and taken decisions through consensus. I think this is the first time 15 parties came together on all the issues. We are fighting for common cause. The BJP has tried to break the Opposition parties but failed.

In your informal discussions with the government, what did they tell you about Pegasus? Are they completely against having a discussion?

As soon as you say Pegasus, they say, “ no, no, that is a different issue”. Now for 16-17 days, the House is in session but not one day has the Home Minister or the Prime Minister stepped in or discussed with all the Opposition parties. Be it in the chamber of the Chairman or elsewhere.

But the government business is going on as usual without participation from the Opposition. By not allowing a discussion on Pegasus, they know that the Opposition will automatically continue their protests and they can pass bills in the din. That is their intention. They want to show to the people that they are ready for discussion on important issues but the Opposition is blocking.

Do you think this Opposition unity will continue upto 2024 Lok Sabha polls because problems arise when you ask who is the face of the Opposition?

See, there are two things as far as Parliament is concerned and as we all are united. Rahul Gandhi ji told frankly in one of the coordination meetings that we should forget what we are doing in each State. I can’t predict now about 2024 but the High Command will decided on these things on issues like alliances and all other related things.

How do you look at your colleague Kapil Sibal hosting a dinner yesterday that saw an impressive line of Opposition leaders and apparently, there were discussions on Congress’ internal problems including leadership of the Gandhis.

I wasn’t there at the dinner; so how can I say what they discussed? So I don't want to talk about it. Anybody can call for dinner on their birthday and opposition leaders also go. It is not the party agenda and I don't want to comment.

What is your view on reports that election strategist Prashant Kishor could join your party?

We dont know what the work the high command is going to entrust him. Whether he will be strategist or join the party with even some responsibility. I don't know the specific role the high command is going to give him. Naturally, when elections take place, the party takes the services of everybody, all the experts.