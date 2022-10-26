Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

Congress’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry hopes other parties will draw ‘a lesson from the Congress’.

PTI New Delhi
October 26, 2022 11:30 IST

Mallikarjun Kharge paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before taking charge as Congress president, in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after he was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters here.

Mr. Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, had defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president's post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Challenges aplenty for Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge

Mr. Kharge was handed over the certificate of election as the Congress president by the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

Mr. Mistry said he hoped other parties will draw a lesson from the Congress and hold polls for party presidency by secret ballot.

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the event which was attended by several top party leaders.

Ahead of his taking over, Mr. Kharge visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He also visited the memorials of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, and paid tributes to the leaders.

