Mallikarjun Kharge completes one year as party chief, Congress says it made 'significant progress' under him

“From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party’s elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy,” the Congress said.

October 27, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: ANI

As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge completed one year in office, the party said it has made "significant progress" under his leadership and he has been instrumental in revitalising the organisational structure.

Mr. Kharge was elected as the Congress president last October after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party's internal polls for the top post. He had officially taken over as the Congress president on October 26, 2022.  "Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress President Committed To People's Good. Shri Kharge embodies the virtues of the Indian National Congress - Virtues of democracy, social justice, secularism, inclusive growth and patriotism," the Congress said in a post on X on October 26.

"Having risen through the ranks, he is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve," it said.

“From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party’s elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy,” the Congress said.

"He [Kharge] is a fearless leader who fights for and defends the ideals he believes in. He also champions the rights of the poor and marginalised," the party said. "Under his leadership, the party has made significant progress. He has also been instrumental in revitalising the party's organisational structure and outreach to the people," the Congress said.

It asserted that Mr. Kharge is a visionary leader who is committed to building a better future for India. "He excels at consensus making and staunchly stands up for what is right and just," the party said.

"As our president completes a year in office, we wish him the very best and thank him for his efforts and inspiration to all those who strive to make a difference," it said. Several Congress leaders extended their wishes to Mr. Kharge as he completed one year in office.

In a post on X, Mr. Tharoor said, "My Pranaams to Shri @kharge ji. May he lead us strongly to victory in the electoral battles ahead!" Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Abhishek Singhvi and Manish Tewari, among others, hailed Kharge and wished him on completing one year in office.

