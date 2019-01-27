National

Mallikarjun Kharge booked for remarks on Bhupen Hazarika

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Congress leader has criticised the Centre for not conferring Bharat Ratna on spiritual leader Shivakumara Swami, the Lingayat seer who died recently, and instead choosing “a singer” (Mr. Hazarika) and a “man who propagated their RSS ideology” (Nanaji Deshmukh).

Police have registered a case against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark on Assam’s legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, officials said on January 27.

The case has been filed based on a complaint by RTI activist Raju Mahanta, alleging that Mr. Kharge has hurt sentiments of Assamese people.

“A case has been filed against Mallikarjun Kharge at Morigaon Police Station,” Swapnanil Deka, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district, told PTI.

Mr. Mahanta, who is also the president of ‘Sahai’ — a socio-cultural organisation of central Assam, told reporters that he filed the case as the remark passed by the Congress leader was objectionable and has hurt Assam and sentiments of its people. He demanded an apology from Mr. Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

