Mallikarjun Kharge accuses government of trying to communalise the NCERT curriculum, government refutes charge

Opposition and Treasury benches sparred over National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks after Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the government of “tampering with” the curriculum and trying to impose communal ideology. While the Congress president flagged recent reports that the Preamble to the Constitution has been dropped from certain textbooks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refuted the charges, and insisted that the Preamble has been retained.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Kharge accused the government of wilfully dropping the Preamble. He also stressed the need to retain it and quoted Constituent Assembly debates to bolster his point.

“Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life,” he quoted from the debates.

Mr. Kharge said every citizen, and especially the future generations, should be educated about the foundational principles and values of Indian democracy and Constitution as well as the sacrifices made by freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The House erupted when Mr. Kharge said that the government shifted the statues of Gandhiji and Dr. Ambedkar in the Parliament complex after unsatisfactory results in the 2024 general election. “The RSS and BJP are trying to impose their communal ideology on people by tampering with curriculum. And the step taken by NCERT is not right,” he said amid protests from the ruling side.

The Treasury benches strongly protested Mr. Kharge’s charge. Leader of the House and Union Minister J.P. Nadda countering Mr. Kharge asserted, “Word by word, letter by letter, this government under the dynamic leadership of [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi is committed [to the Constitution],” he said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also sought to set the record straight. The Minister informed the House that till now, textbooks up to Class 7 have been published. “The Leader of the Opposition was saying that the Preamble was included earlier [in the textbooks]. In the new textbooks of Class 6, there is Preamble. Not only Preamble, the books have Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights, and National Anthem. These also represent core values of the Constitution and they are in the books. What he said was not a fact,” Mr. Pradhan said.

