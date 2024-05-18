ADVERTISEMENT

Maliwal has injuries on left leg and right cheek: Medical report

Updated - May 18, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 12:45 pm IST

A senior police official told The Hindu that Ms. Maliwal has received injury on her left leg and above her right cheek bone

The Hindu Bureau

AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the May 13 incident by Police, in New Delhi on May 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MP Swati Maliwal, who was allegedly assaulted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal aide Bibhav Kumar, has bruises over her left leg dorsal and right cheek, according to her medical report.

This comes as Ms. Maliwal filed an FIR against Kumar for assaulting her at CM’s residence on Monday.

Confirming the  medico-legal certificate (MLC) report, a senior police official told The Hindu that Ms. Maliwal has received injury on her left leg and above her right cheek bone.

Late at friday night, Ms. Maliwal was taken to AIIMS for a medico-legal test, where she underwent an x-ray and a CT scan.

According to her MLC from AIIMS, Ms. Maliwal has “bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm”.

The officer added that Ms. Maliwal was given an injection for pain relief.

In the FIR, Ms. Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with “full force again and again” and she was “kicked and slapped seven to eight times”.

(With inputs from PTI)

