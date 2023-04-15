Malik’s frequently changing statements raise issues of credibility: BJP

April 15, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

BJP’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, in a series of three tweets, reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik’s accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the Pulwama attack, saying that Mr. Malik’s frequent changes of statements “raises serious questions on his credibility”.

In the three tweets, Mr. Malviya pointed out three instances where Mr. Malik’s statements had either been admitted as lies or were at variance with what he has said in his interview to The Wire.

“The best thing about speaking the truth is that you don’t have to remember what you spoke last time. Satyapal Malik, the disgraced Governor of J&K, tying himself in knots here...,” Mr. Malviya tweeted, attaching a two videos, one from 2018, where Mr. Malik claimed that Mr. Modi was the “best Prime Minister”, and the second of a clip of the now aired interview, where he criticised Mr. Modi’s handling of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another tweet, a clip of Mr. Malik admitting that he had lied about a purported conversation between him and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with less than flattering references to Mr. Modi, was attached. “Satyapal Malik, former Governor of J&K, admits to lying and making up baseless stories on what Home Minister Amit Shah had said about Prime Minister Modi… No one took him seriously even when he made these allegations back then. But it raises serious questions on his credibility,” Mr. Malviya said.

A final tweet was on very pejorative references to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made by Mr. Malik in the past. Mr. Malviya urged the Congress to “not get too excited” over Mr. Malik’s “changing statements”. The Congress had held a press conference on Saturday afternoon over Mr. Malik’s interview.