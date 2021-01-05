Malegaon blast case: Court exempts Pragya Thakur from physical appearance

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday granted exemption from physical appearance to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who has been named in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, till further orders.
Ms. Thakur had appeared before the special court on January 4 and had filed an application seeking permanent exemption on medical grounds. Advocate Prashant Maggu, who represents her, told The Hindu, “The application was filed on medical grounds and said that is not possible for her to keep travelling from Bhopal to Mumbai. The COVID-19 pandemic is also a contributing factor.”
A special court had given Ms. Thakur a “last chance” to appear on January 4 after she failed to appear on two occasions.
On October 30, the court had charged Ms. Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahilkar with murder, abetment and conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
The special court had said, “Abhinav Bharat organisation (alleged to be behind the blast) was formed with the common object to spread terrorism. All the accused conspired from January 2008 to plant a bomb with RDX on a motorcycle that belonged to Ms. Thakur.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath