National

Malegaon blast case: Accused BJP MP Pragya Thakur appears before Mumbai court

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai on November 24.

She appeared before special judge P.R. Sitre, hearing cases related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Ms. Thakur's lawyer said that although the court had not summoned the MP, she appeared on her own as she was in Mumbai for her medical treatment.

The BJP leader had last appeared before the court in the case in January this year.

Seven persons, including Ms. Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, are facing trial in the case.

A total of eight witnesses have turned hostile in the case so far.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

According to police, the motorbike was registered in Ms. Thakur's name and that led to her arrest in 2008. The Bombay High Court had granted bail to her in 2017. She is being tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant laws.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Retired SC judge must probe Amravati violence: Chandrakant Patil

Flood relief: BJP to raise funds on November 25 and 26

Velankanni Church added to Delhi govt’s free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

Vipin Vijay’s short film ‘small-scale societies’ attempts to bridge the past and present

Foundation laid for ambitious redevelopment project around Puri Jagannath Temple

Security tightened outside Gambhir’s residence after ‘threat’ mail from ‘ISIS Kashmir’

Jerry Amaldev’s autobiography, ‘Enikkellaam Sangeethamaanu’, is about his life in music

Court refuses to interfere with inquiry against Isha Yoga Centre

I-T Dept. detects undisclosed income of ₹400 crore from two Delhi-based real estate groups

A.P. Chief Minister writes to Amit Shah for ₹1000 cr flood relief

A closer look at the draft Data Protection Bill

One lakh stray cattle adopted by people as U.P. Govt. tries to tackle menace

Andhra Pradesh surpasses revenue targets in first half of current fiscal

Central team visits Vellore, nearby districts

Covaxin shows 50% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 in real-world assessment, says Lancet study

Kerala law student death: Husband, parents-in law taken into custody

Two Tripura BJP MLAs criticise State government over recent political violence

Morning digest | New cryptocurrency bill seeks to ban private players; Apple files lawsuit against NSO Group blamed for Pegasus, and more

Planters' body favours shift from granular to orthodox teas

Every NPA will be pursued in J&K, says Sitharaman
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 1:37:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/malegaon-blast-case-accused-bjp-mp-pragya-thakur-appears-before-mumbai-court/article37658442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY