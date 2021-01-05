Malegaon blast accused Prasad Purohit in home quarantine

Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast which killed six and injured 101 persons is under quarantine at home as he came in close contact with a relative who tested positive for COVID-19.
His wife Aparna Purohit told The Hindu, “He came in primary contact with a close relative who has tested positive so as a precautionary measure he is under home quarantine. He is absolutely fine and is not showing any signs of COVID 19.”
Purohit had appeared before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on January 4 before Judge P.R. Sitre for the trial along with Pragya Singh Thakur, sitting BJP MP from Bhopal and two others.
His bail was rejected thrice by the lower court and was finally granted bail on August 21, 2017, by the Supreme Court. The apex court had held that he had been caught in a “political crossfire” and languishing in jail for nine years.
He has been charged with murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony on him, relevant sections under The Arms Act, The Indian Explosive Substance Act, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
