Male passenger 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

May 15, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Amritsar

PTI
Male passenger arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight | Representative image.

Male passenger arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight | Representative image. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

A male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.

"The air hostess brought the incident to the crew's notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

Mr. Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

