‘Male Declaration ignores Pakistan's concern on Kashmir’

The South Asian Speakers' Summit that adopted the Male Declaration on Monday "overlooked all assertions made by Pakistani Parliamentary Delegation," said an official of the Indian delegation.

On Sunday, Indian and Pakistani delegation got into a major war of words when Pakistan's delegate Qasim Suri raised the issue of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at the 4th South Asian Speaker's Summit.

The Indian delegation was represented by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The international summit was meant to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but Pakistan raised the issue of J&K despite not being part of the agenda.

Strongly objecting to it, Mr. Harivansh Narayan Singh asserted that J&K was an internal issue.

"We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit,"he had told the Speaker's Summit on Sunday immediately after Pakistan raised it.

The Indian delegation official said the Male Declaration stuck the official agenda, which included "commitments to work collectively on Promoting Equality at Work including Equal Remuneration and Creating Jobs for Young People; Nutrition and Food Security as drivers of Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health in the Asia Pacific Region".