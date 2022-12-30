Maldives taking precautions after threat to Indian High Commission: MEA

December 30, 2022 05:20 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The government of Maldives has taken "swift action" after an Opposition leader called for an arson attack on the Indian High Commission in Male, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

It also said all precautions were being taken in the wake of the threat issued by the Opposition leader linked to the island nation's former President Abdulla Yameen's party.

Abbas Adil Riza, who earlier held official positions in the Maldivian government, tweeted on December 23, alleging that the February 8, 2012, arson attack in Addu City in the Indian Ocean nation was ordered by India, and called for attacking the Indian High Commission.

The Maldivian government has launched an investigation into the threat, which has been condemned by the ruling MDP and several other political parties.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "You would have seen the statements issued by the Government of Maldives as well as by other parties condemning this. We have noted that the government has taken swift action and the matter is being investigated."

"The Indian High Commission there is in close contact with the government of Maldives and on the security side, it is taking necessary precautionary measures," he said.

