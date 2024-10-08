GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maldives President Muizzu visits Taj Mahal, calls it mesmersing

“It is tough to describe this mausoleum’s beauty as words simply cannot do it justice”

Published - October 08, 2024 01:11 pm IST - Agra

PTI
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with wife Sajidha Mohamed during a visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu with wife Sajidha Mohamed during a visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Visiting Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed visited the Taj Mahal on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and found it hard to find words to describe the 17th-century monument's architectural marvel.

"It is tough to describe this mausoleum's beauty as words simply cannot do it justice. This mesmerising intricacy and attention to detail is a testament to love and architectural excellence," Mr. Muizzu, who is in India on a four-day bilateral visit, wrote in the visitors' book.

After being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on behalf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport, the visiting President was accorded a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal.

We hope to welcome more Indian tourists to Maldives: Mohamed Muizzu

The President and the First Lady, who were presented with a replica of the Taj Mahal by Mr. Upadhyay, also posed for photographs with the grand monument on the backdrop.

Taj Mahal remained closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to Mr. Muizzu's visit, said an official from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

Mr. Muizzu also visited Shilpgram, an open-air crafts village where he was greeted by a performance by artistes from the Braj region before leaving for the airport.

