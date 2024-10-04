GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu to arrive in India for 1st bilateral visit from October 7

This is the first bilateral visit of President Muizzu to India. He will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru

Published - October 04, 2024 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu. File

Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will travel to India on an official visit from October 6 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday (October 4, 2024). This is the first bilateral visit of President Muizzu to India. He will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“President Dr. Muizzu will arrive on 6th evening and the State visit will start from October 7,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

President Muizzu had earlier visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

Also read | India-Maldives relations very important: EAM Jaishankar

“The visit of President Dr. Muizzu to India after the recent visit of the External Affairs Minister to Maldives is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its relations with the Maldives and is expected to lend further momentum to cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries,” read the MEA statement.

Earlier in August, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded a crucial visit to Male and assured the country’s top leadership that the Maldives remains an important partner of India in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.

