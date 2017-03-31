National

Malaysian PM Najib to sign bilateral pacts

Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammed Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak, who is on a short visit to India, is being greeted by Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy is also seen.

Will meet PM, start security dialogue

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who arrived in Chennai on Thursday, is expected to sign several agreements with India and hold a security-related dialogue, the External Affairs Ministry said. He landed in Chennai as an acknowledgement of the contribution of the large Indian community in Malaysia.

The visiting Prime Minister will begin his official visit by meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi on Saturday followed by delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad House. His visit ends on April 4.

“Prime Minister of Malaysia’s delegation will have as many as 10 Cabinet Ministers and a large number of senior officials and representatives of some of the top companies of Malaysia,” said Jaideep Mazumdar, Joint Secretary in charge of Malaysia, highlighting that the visit marks the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties. The official pointed out that Malaysian investment to India is around six billion dollars and India’s investment is 2.5 billion dollars.

Mr. Razak attended a civic reception by the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday. He will attend the Friday prayers at the Anjuman mosque in Chennai before leaving for Delhi.

The official said that security and defence will be another area of bilateral discussion during the discussion in Delhi.

