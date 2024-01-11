Malayalam filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore

January 11, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Malayalam filmmaker Vinu

The 73-year-old filmmaker was admitted to the hospital recently for some abdomen-related ailments, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Suresh-Vinu pair gave several successful Malayalam movies, including Mangalam Veettil Manaseshwari Gupta, Kusruthi Kattu and Ayushman Bhava among others.

Their last collaborative effort was the 2008 movie Kanichukulangarayil CBI.

FEFKA Directors' Union, an organisation of Malayalam filmmakers, condoled his demise. Mr. Vinu was working on a new psychological thriller film, it said in a Facebook post.

He would be cremated in Coimbatore on Thursday, it added.

