Malayalam author C. Radhakrishnan quits Sahitya Akademi citing political interference

April 01, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

A controversy erupted in the Sahitya Akademi on Monday after noted Malayalam author C. Radhakrishnan resigned from the membership of the premier literary body’s general council citing political interference.

In a letter addressed to Sahitya Akademi member secretary K. Sreenivasarao, Mr. Radhakrishnan said: “I strongly protest against this year’s Akademi Festival having been inaugurated by a Cabinet Minister of the Government of India, a person without any known credential whatsoever in literature.”

He was referring to Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurating the 39th edition of ‘Sahityotsav: The Festival of Letters’ on March 11. The event witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 authors in over 170 languages.

Though set up by the government in 1954, the Akademi functions as an autonomous organisation, says its website.

The author, known for his critically acclaimed novels, further said: “I would like to clarify that I am not against any particular political party. I protest against the politicisation of administration of culture eroding the independent stature of the Akademi.”

The Sahitya Akademi was quick to respond, and said Dr. Radhakrishnan’s written resignation was “misleading”.

In a statement, Akademi president Madhav Kaushik said Mr. Meghwal was himself a writer. “He is well-versed in Rajasthani and Hindi,” he said listing some of the Minister’s published works.

“Besides, he actively participated in many programmes for the development of Rajasthani language and extended full cooperation in various capacities for recognition of Rajasthani as an Indian language in the VIIIth schedule of the Constitution,” the statement said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan though was unmoved. “Sure, anyone who writes at least a letter, is a writer,” he told The Hindu in a curt reply. “I haven’t heard this name mentioned in literary circles and I am not aware of any news regarding any recognition given to him.”

On the Akademi’s contention that many a Minister, irrespective of any political parties, have participated in the Akademi’s literary programmes in the past too, and which certainly in no way violates the Akademi’s autonomy, the Malayalam author said: “Well, responsible government functionaries might have attended Akademi ‘s events before in their proven capacity as erudite scholars, but this is the very head of the boss of the department that is supposed to govern the Akademi in the interest of the people, not his own.”

