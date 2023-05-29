Malala Yousafzai’s photo removed from Jharkhand school following controversy

May 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Ranchi:

A controversy has arisen over displaying a picture of Malala Yousafzai in a school in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The photo of the Nobel laureate and Pakistani social activist was removed following protests from villagers. The teacher and students had put up the picture to inspire girl students.

The picture was put up in the Public High School, Kuju located in the Mandu block of Ramgarh on Saturday and it became a matter of great concern in the area. Panchayat head Jai Kumar Ojha opposed the display of photo of Ms. Yousafzai in a government school.

Mr. Ojha said instead of putting up pictures of great men of the country on the main wall of the school, only a big picture of Ms. Yousafzai was showcased. He asked the teacher as to why the country’s Nobel laureates’ pictures were not pasted.

“Why the pictures of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country not put up on the wall? Pakistan is globally known as the country which backs militancy against India and our country has paid heavy price for the cross-border terrorism. Hence, there was no need to take peace lessons from the Pakistani activist,“ Mr. Ojha said.

Teacher Manisha Dhawan said she put up the picture to inspire the girl students. The aim was to motivate girls in the field of education.

“When her works are appreciated all over the world and she has also received the Nobel Prize, then there should not be any controversy over it,“ Ms. Dhawan said.

Permission sought

However, school Principal Ravindra Prasad said her poster was not put up on the orders of any senior officer. School teacher Ms. Dhawan had sought permission to put up a picture with the aim of encouraging girl students for education and prior permission was sought from the Principal

After the protests from the panchayat representative and the local people her photo was removed. The local police reached the spot but after removing the photo, the controversy had ended by then.

Ms. Yousafzai, a social activist, is the youngest girl to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

At a very young age, she fought for the rights and education of girls. Getting angry over her good work, Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists had shot her in 2012. She remains an inspiration for many people across the world.

