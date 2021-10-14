Malabar exercise is to provide stability in the region, says U.S. Navy chief

Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh, said the Malabar exercise was started 25 years ago and would continue for the years to come

Exercise Malabar - 2021 is being held to provide peace and stability in the region and we are in the 25th edition of the India-U.S. partnership, said Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), U.S. States Navy, Michael Gilday.

He was addressing the media on board USS Carl Vinson, the super aircraft carrier, which is the lead ship of the U.S. carrier strike group, taking part in the exercise in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean Region.

“This time in Malabar we have ships from India, Japan and Australia participating and the highlight of the exercise is to see like-minded navies from technologically capable democracies participating in the exercise,” he said.

“Already we have a very good relationship with India and our senior leaders have met to cement that relationship. This exercise is part of that relationship that we share,” Mr. Gilday.

On the role of Malabar-2021, Mr. Gilday said that about 60% of global maritime trade passes through the IOR region, which includes 90% of the oil. The economy of any country depends on free and secure maritime trade and our vision is to hold such joint exercises to keep the oceans free and secure, he said.

Asked whether Quad can have more member-nations in the future, the CNO said the group had four like-minded democracies, but they were open to all those democracies that value their sovereignty and security.

Apart from the Nimitz-class super carrier Carl Vinson, the U.S. is participating with destroyers and guided-missile cruisers, India, Japan and Australia with two ships each.

The exercise not only opens up naval cooperation among the four countries but also makes trade in the region easier. It is one of the duties of the navy to provide free passage to the commercial trade and such exercises bolster the cause.