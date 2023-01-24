ADVERTISEMENT

Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju on SC Collegium resolutions

January 24, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The Collegium had reiterated the names to the government earlier this month while rejecting intelligence inputs.

PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 24, 2023 said it was a "matter of grave concern" that certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing were put in public domain by the Supreme Court Collegium.

He said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would "think twice" in future if their reports are made public.

He was responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week.

"Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time," Mr. Rijiju told reporters at a Law Ministry event in New Delhi. 

